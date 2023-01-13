Davido and Chioma have gotten social media users talking after they were both spotted in a video getting tattoos

While the tattoo artist worked on Chioma’s finger, she scrolled through her phone and internet ladies were quick to spot a popular menstrual cycle tracking app

Many have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages in advance while others wondered if another baby is on the way

Social media observers paid extra and keen attention to a recent video of Davido and Chioma that made it to social media.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the lovebirds got tattoos of each other’s names on the fingers with their wedding rings.

Chioma spotted checking menstrual cycle tracking app. Photo: @thechefchi/@instablog9jamedia

Source: Instagram

Well, while the tattoo artist did his thing on Chioma's finger, she got busy with her mobile device and ladies on the internet were quick to spot a familiar app.

Apparently, the application known as Flo is often used by ladies to monitor menstrual cycles.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the clip below:

Upon sighting the app on Chioma’s device, many have sent in congratulatory messages in advance while others wondered if she is already expecting another child.

Read comments sighted below:

ab_phylix said:

"Chioma is checking her period and ovulation tracker na baby she want."

oliverada_ said:

"Not Chioma checking her Period Calendar . Congratulations oo."

zimbabie_rookie said:

"It’s chioma calculating her menstrual cycle for me."

judykendra_eze said:

"Awwww.Is the Flo app for me?mennn I'm so happy for u both❤️❤️❤️ congratulations chef Chi."

zainabkejii said:

"That flow app better come correct ❤️ 11 days late."

babyneedles_ said:

"It’s the flo app for meeeeee may that ovulation date be correcttttttt."

symply_queenie said:

"Shey no be Flo app dey chef chi hand so high chance of getting pregnant chef fire on ."

veevyane__ said:

"Who else saw the flo app chef Chi opened? Is there another baby coming? ."

giftmansion1 said:

"Flo app. I pray you miss that period you Amen."

Lady claims name of her Uber driver is David Adeleke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a social media user caught the attention of many after sharing the name of her Uber driver.

According to the lady, she got on the app and realized that her driver shares the same full name as singer, David Adeleke aka Davido.

"Even OBO dey do Uber on the side so who I be wey I no go triple my own hustle," one Twitter user wrote in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng