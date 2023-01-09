Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media with an emotional video showing a recent encounter with one of her fans

The actress was at a cinema for a meet and greet session for her new film, Ijakumo, when a die-hard fan spotted her and refused to let go

The lady broke down in tears and Abraham who shared the clip on her page described the moment as one of the biggest in her life as an actress

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is no doubt one of the most-loved movie stars in the entertainment industry, and this is evident in how fans go hard for her.

Just recently, the actress visited a cinema for yet another meet and greet session for her new movie, Ijakumo, and she had a humbling experience with a fan identified as Adeola Awokoya.

Fan cries after meeting Toyin Abraham. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The die-hard fan couldn’t contain her excitement after setting eyes on the Nollywood star for the very first time.

The lady proceeded to lock Abraham in a tight embrace as she broke down in tears of joy.

Sharing the video with her online followers, the actress described the experience as one of the biggest moments in her life as an actress.

She wrote:

“This is one of the biggest moment in my life as an actressToday I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all.”

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

1stsignaturefabrics said:

"This love is real,checking the lady's page......no she really loves World best....no too much word....na real fan she be."

itz_meddinah said:

"It’s so overwhelming to see a celebrity that is so down to earth. ."

sweetgirl__jackie said:

"This is emotional. I hope I'll be able to av an impact like this in someone's life someday soon Amen ❤️."

realujunwamandy_ said:

"Na only when I meet God I fit cry like this! Cox I don see shege for this life."

mirian_ejechi said:

"Dear Jesus get ready. This is how I will cry and hold you the day I go see you hmmm because I get 1001 things to report about the shege I done use eye see ."

