Ace Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy, has spilt the beans and eased the minds of those wondering why he isn’t hitched just yet

During a recent podcast interview, Don Jazzy was brutally honest as he submitted that he finds it hard to be with a single woman, especially at this point in his life

The Mavins boss said he usually gets attracted to beautiful women and finds it difficult to commit to just one single person

Top music executive Don Jazzy has satisfied the curiosities of fans wondering why he hasn’t settled down and started a family.

The ace producer recently joined media personality, Nedu, amongst others for The Honest Bunch Podcast on Glitch Africa and he had a lot to share.

Speaking on relationships and commitments, Don Jazzy admitted that he finds it hard to remain glued to a single woman, especially at this point in time.

The business mogul explained that he is typically drawn to beautiful women and as such, he would always be attracted to another even while with someone.

Don Jazzy made it clear that he cannot help himself at the moment but hopefully things would take a different turn in future when he is able to turn a blind eye to other advances.

Social media users react

luciebei said:

"Don should leave that talk he hasn’t just met the woman that is ready to patient with him.when one girl will show him true love he will stick with her."

nene_georges said:

"He has a valid point. The truth is that he’s actually living his truth. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with us telling ourselves the truth. The worst mistake you can do is to liiie to yourself. He doesn’t want to tell somebody’s daughter na only you o, and funny enough he’ll also find his likes, some women will actually wanna be in that type of relationship with him and that’s a fact!!!"

dthickqueen said:

"So basically Don Jazzy is a walking red flag? Ok Got it."

_the_big_queen_ said:

"He can’t be with one woman & it’s okay if his babe can’t be with him only….it’s easy to talk sha until reality hits."

naijabrandinfluencer said:

"Very irresponsible talk at this age tho. How long will this continue. Body counts matters . I don’t know how men do it but I find it very d!sgusting exchanging different bodies."

