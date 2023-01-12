Rapper Phyno has opened up on his health status after a netizen made a bold claim about it on social media

Phyno debunked the rumour he has sickle cell anaemia as he went on to send his love to those battling the ailment

The rapper’s statement stirred reactions from many of his fans and well-wishers as they applauded him for his intelligent response

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, has taken to social media to clear the air over the claims he was battling with sickle cell anaemia.

It all started after a fan had taken Twitter to pray for the rapper as she revealed her love for him grew when she “found out he had sickle cell”.

Phyno sends his love to those battling sickle cell. Credit: @phynofino

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Since I heard Phyno has sickle cell the love tripled, I pray God grants him the strength to keep fighting.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to the claim, Phyno dismissed it as he offered his heartfelt prayers to those battling the ailment.

He wrote:

“Lol . No I’m not sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it tho.”

See the post below:

Internet users commend Phyno

See some of the reactions below:

loladeoflagos:

"Even if he’s sickle cell, how did it become your information to disseminate on social media? Why do people tend to act silly like this?"

midella.cakes:

"If he wasn’t sickle cell, the love will not triple? So will she take her triple love back now?"

cremedolly:

"I love how he replied Hahahha."

hinkris01

Will the love be divided now???

zhi_amaka:

"I loooove his response.Some others for don drop savage reply with with a touch of pepper and violence!! Ezege is a man of peace

jenny_raphael:

"Phyno is very calm❤️."

alabama_soft:

"Lol baba quickly dodge am....na small thing dey turn brand for person if left unchecked."

mr_suyi:

"Such an intelligent response."

Masquerade who looks like Phyno goes viral online

Nigerians on social media were humoured by an individual identified as @drdakonxept on Twitter.

The individual had taken to his page with a funny-looking picture he stumbled upon.

The picture captured a masquerade alongside some followers. However, the masquerade was not just any random one but one that looked like Phyno.

Source: Legit.ng