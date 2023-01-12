Singer Naira Marley's brother Shuddy Funds has revealed their relationship with Shubomi, who many believe is their sister

According to Shuddy Funds, his mother didn't give birth to a female child, which suggests he and Naira Marley are not related to her

The recent revelation caught many by surprise, however, some netizens said he shouldn't have shared such details

Shuddy Funds, a brother to Nigerian indigenous singer Naira Marley is making headlines after he spoke on their relationship with Shubomi, who many believed is their sister.

In a recent post via his Instastory, Shuddy Funds disclosed his mother never gave birth to a female child, which suggests that Shubomi is not his sister or Naira Marley's.

Naira Marley's brother says his mother didn't give birth to a female child.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"My mama no born girl Abeg.”

“Social media go carry you enter gutter”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Naira Marley's brother clears the air about Shubomi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

flourishwonder_:

"Yes that girl isn't Naira's Sister. Na street e know her."

awodoyinoluwashola9:

"Na true sha,cos the girl too fine pass you and naira Marley."

ellaglamz:

"What did she do ah ah even if she is not naira Marley sister ☹️Abeg you people should rest."

babylion_blogger:

"Some still dey surprised say no be naira sister we don know over how many years ."

_kemite_:

"They are not Related but people won’t believe ."

simply_barokah:

"To be candid Subomi really look like naira Marley…see how the replica now."

wealth_is_coming_:

"But she resemble one of them !!"

bouyants_of_all_legit_deals:

"Any how he be the girl don use your family rise and that’s a good thing so make una add up to una family and if don fuvk up make una forgive her."

life.of.caxy:

"So who come born shubomi."

Zinoleesky opens up on breakup with Shubomi

Legit.ng reported that Zinoleesky in an interview while talking about his relationship with his boss, Naira Marley opened up about his relationship status.

Touching on dating the label boss' sister Shubomi, the singer declared that he is now single as he has broken up with her.

Zinoleesky continued by saying that he didn't have to explain himself to Naira Marley who didn't take it anyhow or drag him when he realized that he broke up with his sister.

