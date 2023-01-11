Nollywood actress and scriptwriter Omoni Oboli has dropped some pieces of advice for grown women who pride themselves in exhibiting anti-social behaviours towards their fellow women

The actress went on to demand more from women and emphasised the importance of cultivating positive feminine energy.

The mother of three emphasised that women do not need other women who diss, bully, or hate on other women in our modern world

Nigerian actress and scriptwriter Omoni Oboli has dropped a few words of advice for women.

The actress made a post on social media noting that women should learn to appreciate and encourage one another. And in cases where you do not like a person, you can decide to keep your mouth shut rather than talk badly about them.

Omoni further noted that women need other women in their lives for growth and not for competition.

In actress Omoni Oboli’s words:

"PSA…If you are a full grown woman and still a “Mean Girl” please seek help. It’s weird.It’s 2023. We don’t sneak diss, bully or hate on other women.We uplift, encourage, and applaud each other. And if you really don’t like someone or something then simply don’t interact with them. If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing. Don’t be messy or miserable. Please evolve and adapt to the times. Shalom. Women need other women in their lives who think they are a big deal. No competition, no backhanded comments, no jealousy, no hate, just “I love you, I support you, and there is no one on Earth like you” kinda energy.”

Netizens react to actress Omoni Oboli’s post

mabelalfredlove:

"Madam if anybody do something bad make den tell am say d thing bad Abeg, der is nothing like if u can't say something nice don't interact, if everybody keep quiet for one bad stuff or attitude just bcos dey can say otherwise, b4 u no den don begin normalize dat bad tin as gud. So pls if u don't want negative energy always make sure wat u put out is positive energy. If not u can't ask short people from talking.. shalom"

drpenking:

"Many women are hiding under the black umbrella of feminism to be unduly mean to everyone and hat3 men. Heal and grow up."

charlesjohn917:

"Don't mistake this to believe or women or supporting another woman when she is wrong."

shopphubb:

"Hope she is taking her own advice cos female celebrities r mean and bittered women especially to their working ."

slashazhandle:

"Women should not wait for “we men” to support women and start hating; women should be genuinely happy to see other women doing good without a negative or uneasy feeling. What you appreciate appreciates and you attract it/them; celebrate people who are “making it” around you and soon it would be your turn."

