Renowned veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, has been elected unopposed as the National Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The Actors Guild national president, Emeka Rollas, released the press statement on his official social handle

The Nollywood star’s position will enable her to disseminate strategic communication among guild and non-guild members

Fans and colleagues of Kate Henshaw have sent their goodwill messages online to celebrate her new appointment

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has been honoured with a new office in the Nigerian movie industry.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has announced Kate Henshaw as the National Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw Credit: @K8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The press statement Emeka's official Instagram page while noted that Kate was elected on January 9, 2023, during a bye election during the National Executive Council’s special meeting to fill the remaining national vacant offices. Kate Henshaw was elected unopposed.

He further noted that in the same bye election, Michael Yusuf Michael MYM defeated Rilwan Ibiefo to become the Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Northwest Zone, replacing Alhaji Wash Waziri Hong, who occupied the position in the last tenure.

Kate Henshaw will oversee the dissemination of strategic communication among guild and non-guild members.

See Emeka Rollas post here:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Kate Henshaw on her new position

alexokoroji:

Congratulations Sis. The right woman, the right voice… for the right role. Looking forward to seeing soar in this new role sis."

nuella_njubigbo:

Soo right!!!! Congratulations Mami'"

iamabbeybash:

"The show must go on."

nneomaukpabi:

"A big congratulations to you and us in AGN, the show must go."

apedavid:

"Congratulations from Youth Executive of AGN Enugu state chapter."

iamdiamond_fitness:

" congratulations to u strong woman."

secretkepper101

"Congratulations Madam Head of communications... WELL DESERVED."

51-year-old Kate Henshaw, battles US-based choreographer on dance floor

Ace Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw amused members of the online community with one of her energetic dance videos.

According to Henshaw, she received a call from Don Flexx, a Nigerian choreographer based in the United States, inviting her to participate in Victony's Soweto dance challenge.

The vivacious actress answered the call and shared a video of the impressively choreographed session on her Facebook page.

Source: Legit.ng