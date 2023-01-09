Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko, his children and family members recently came together for yet another remembrance of the late actress, Henrietta Kosoko

Videos from the ceremony captured the moment the actor and his grownup kids took turns to share some fond memories of the deceased

Henrietta’s son, singer Eltee Skhillz also thrilled guests with an amazing performance and social media users had different things to say

It was indeed a bittersweet celebration for Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko and his family members as they remembered their beloved one, actress Henrietta Kosoko.

The movie star, his kids and other family members gathered to organize a remembrance ceremony for the late actress.

Nollywood stars storm remembrance event for Henrietta Kosoko. Photo: @goldmynetv

A series of emotional videos captured the moment the actor and his daughter, Bidemi Kosoko, among other family members graced the stage to share fond memories of the deceased.

Another video equally captured the moment singer and Henrietta’s son, Eltee Skillz, graced the stage to deliver a special tribute song for his late mother.

As expected, colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up to celebrate with the Kosoko family.

Socialite Pretty Mike, comedian Kenny Blaq and veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, were among the popular faces sighted at the event.

Social media users react

mattikudirat said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

adedejifatunbi said:

"This is so beautiful may her soul continue to rest in peace ."

_leehmarh_emporium said:

"Waooohhh,So eltee is her son,just seeing the resemblance now,May her soul continue to rest in peace ."

adeyinkagraceomolara said:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

Jide Kosoko shares old video of late wife on her remembrance anniversary

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Jide Kosoko stirred emotional reactions online after sharing an old video of his late wife, Henrietta.

Kosoko's children equally took to their social media pages with videos of their late mum as they remembered her.

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry sent their best wishes to the Kosoko family while praying for the deceased.

