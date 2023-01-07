Ace Nigerian actor Yul Edochie celebrates himself as he turns a year older and stirring reactions from his fans

The movie star described himself as an Odogwu as he celebrates turning 41 years old, today January 7, 2023.

Yul also called himself, Ezedike; the actor who's being enmeshed in a polygamy scandal with his estranged wife seems to have found a way to celebrate himself on his special day

Embattled Nigerian movie star Yul Edochie has got people talking online as congratulatory messages pour in as he celebrates turning a year older.

The actor, earlier today, shared a post on his Instagram page to celebrate his 41 years birthday. Yul in the post shared on his page, on January 7, 2023, described himself as an Ezedike which translates from Igbo meaning a Big King that can't be contested with.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie trends online as his followers and fans celebrated him as he turns 41 years old. Photo credit: @yuledochie

Yul also called himself an Odogwu while he gave thanks to God for the gift of life as he celebrates adding another year of being alive, be it that his previous year was enmeshed with his marital struggle.

See Yul Edochie's post below as he celebrates his 41st birthday:

See how netizens reacted to Yul Edochie's post as he celebrates turning 41 years old

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday odogwu."

@bobrisky222:

"Happy birthday, 41 look good on you."

@ucheogbodo:

"Happy birthday Odogwu."

@judyaustin1:

"Happy birthday his Excellency."

@prettylynn26:

"Me I’m waiting for Judy’s post Happy birthday sir."

@queen_b_nosiri:

"Yul-edochie how far with polygamy....is like na quter chest you get now ....The full chest u use take brag about this polygamy journey has gone down biko. Happy birthday please try get wisdom in your new age."

@billionaireprincewhite:

"412.2 billion for you."

