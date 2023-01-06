Cubana Chiefpriest has been called out on social media for being two-faced after he shared a video of Maria's boyfriend Kelvin on his page

The socialite shared a video of the young man all dressed in black dancing gently to the music playing in the background

Nigerians found the video funny as many people questioned his loyalty to his so-called sister

Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked reactions on social media after he shared a video of Big Brother Naija star Maria's boyfriend.

In 2021, the socialite had a big fight on social media with the couple and he called out Kelvin for dumping his sister.

In the video shared on his Instagram story channel, Chiefpriest hailed Kelvin as he danced slowly to the music playing.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

abike__1:

"People move on!! Must he drag him for a thousand years?.. Life no be skit "

lblplace:

"Na businessman. He can't send away his customers."

queendebby91:

"You see for this life eh make sure say u get money."

ifeomachinasa:

"He must have done his findings and have seen that the guy is innocent."

lizzyomozee:

"Anywhere belle face business is business."

felicityohizzy:

"When money is involved anything is possible."

belleeileen:

"Anywhere belle face ....No friend, no enemy "

ada_onwuegbu:

"Men no sabi quarrel,if na women e go reach 10years."

she_king_sonia:

"Men no dey hold grudges This Kelvin na Soft Man sha"

fabia_benson:

"Another typical reason why we need to mind our business and keep your nose out of other people's personal business. We really don't matter to them no matter what seems to be popular opinion."

kennydiddy:

"Anywhere Chief Priest big belle face, na there be front "

