Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Khafi and Gedoni make beautiful babies, and a video of their sons warmed hearts online

In the video shared by Gedoni on his Instagram page, his first son held the baby and kissed him on the cheek

The beautiful video got people mushy online as many gushed over how cute the boys are

Big Brother Naija stars Khafi and Gedoni are among the very few housemates who ended up in marriage.

The reality stars recently welcomed their second child and Gedoni shared a video of his first son lovingly holding his baby brother.

Khafi and Gedoni's sons melt hearts online Photo credit: @gedoni

Source: Instagram

The boys wore matching pyjamas and their dad noted with the voice over caption that he is teaching them early to be there for each other.

"Something I will always teach my sons - they are their brother’s keeper. @MalakaiAndMikah."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the adorable video

tannyglow:

"Mikah’s eyes "

mamayarah:

" they are so adorable ❤️. You and your wife are blessed . Your home is blessed!"

bigzkoka:

"See khafi and gedoni junior..this is beautiful "

monicdiamond:

"They are so cuteeeee ❤️❤️Senior brother is doing a fantastic job, make God keep u both safe and open the doors of abundant wealth for ur parents in jusus Amen "

__iambellaaa:

"My goodness mikah is so handsome "

lajublog:

"Awwwww These Boys are so cute Biggie's grandbabies "

gimbiyabature_rangs:

"Your boys are so adorable ❤️❤️"

shuu_apparell:

"Malakai is sooo handsome and mikka is sooo cute."

ngozi09:

"They are super cute and handsome ❤️❤️❤️"

oibugbemay:

"Malakai and MiKah you both look cute together ❤️❤️"

dorothychinemeremobilo:

"Carbon copy of Mummy and Daddy. First born in looks exactly like Mummy. Second born looks exactly like Daddy. ❤️❤️"

Khafi pulls surprise on hubby Gedoni, takes him on a trip to Montenegro

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Gedoni turned 34 on May 2 and his wife, Khafi decided to spoil him with a surprise trip to Montenegro.

The reality star shared a video of them and their son in the car on their way to where her husband thought was a camping ground.

Gedoni could not hide his shock when the car pulled up at the airport and Khafi revealed that they had a flight to catch to Montenegro.

Source: Legit.ng