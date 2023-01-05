Upcoming singer Portable Zazu has given another reason why he would remain in the spotlight for a long time as he displayed another of his talent

Portable, who recently performed at a show in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, turned into a hype man as he hyped Dj Wysei

The video that he shared online has left many of his fans laughing, with many describing him as a jack of all trade

Popular Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has shown off another of his talent aside from music. The young man who was recently at a show in Port Harcourt shared a video of him hyping popular female Disc Jockey DJ Wysei.

Portable turned into a hype man for the female DJ amid cheers from those who were present, as many of his online fans rated his talent highly.

Portable hypes female DJ in Port Harcourt. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“About yesterday in rivers state with @commissioner_djwysei she carry me reach there, it was nice with my rivers state people thank you for having me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video below:

Netizens react to Portable’s new talent

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

therayztv:

"Portable de hype abeg multi Talented Guy."

oduzz_fia:

"If portable no blow how industry go sweet,like play like play portable is moving greater all day."

mcpaapcomedian01:

"Hypeman Portable mapami nau ."

grant.dickson13vs13:

"You don add hype man to ya music gbogbo lowo enterprises ."

oduzz_fia

"I just love portable him juju don catch me❤️."

lagosrocker:

"See as dj fresh na."

stainless_m04:

"Portable nah jack of all trades."

2cuteoflyfe:

"Omo portable sabi hype ooo."

nvestor_legit_boss1:

"All in 1 mapawa na ❤️❤️ no carry all the work finish my oga."

george_xml:

"Portable turn Hypeman. Full Time entertainer."

Portable arrives on stage in a coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu stirred up reactions with his concert which took place at the New African Shrine on Wednesday night, December 28.

A video from the event showed the moment Portable entered a coffin which was then carried to the stage where he came out to begin his performance.

Reacting, someone said:

"Before olamide will sign any artiste, they must bring doctor report."

Source: Legit.ng