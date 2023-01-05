“U Be Jack of All Trade”: Many React As Portable Zazu Adds New Side Hustle to His Music Career, Shares Video
- Upcoming singer Portable Zazu has given another reason why he would remain in the spotlight for a long time as he displayed another of his talent
- Portable, who recently performed at a show in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, turned into a hype man as he hyped Dj Wysei
- The video that he shared online has left many of his fans laughing, with many describing him as a jack of all trade
Popular Nigerian singer Portable Zazu has shown off another of his talent aside from music. The young man who was recently at a show in Port Harcourt shared a video of him hyping popular female Disc Jockey DJ Wysei.
Portable turned into a hype man for the female DJ amid cheers from those who were present, as many of his online fans rated his talent highly.
Sharing the video, he wrote:
“About yesterday in rivers state with @commissioner_djwysei she carry me reach there, it was nice with my rivers state people thank you for having me.”
See the video below:
Netizens react to Portable’s new talent
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
therayztv:
"Portable de hype abeg multi Talented Guy."
oduzz_fia:
"If portable no blow how industry go sweet,like play like play portable is moving greater all day."
mcpaapcomedian01:
"Hypeman Portable mapami nau ."
grant.dickson13vs13:
"You don add hype man to ya music gbogbo lowo enterprises ."
oduzz_fia
"I just love portable him juju don catch me❤️."
lagosrocker:
"See as dj fresh na."
stainless_m04:
"Portable nah jack of all trades."
2cuteoflyfe:
"Omo portable sabi hype ooo."
nvestor_legit_boss1:
"All in 1 mapawa na ❤️❤️ no carry all the work finish my oga."
george_xml:
"Portable turn Hypeman. Full Time entertainer."
Portable arrives on stage in a coffin
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu stirred up reactions with his concert which took place at the New African Shrine on Wednesday night, December 28.
A video from the event showed the moment Portable entered a coffin which was then carried to the stage where he came out to begin his performance.
Reacting, someone said:
"Before olamide will sign any artiste, they must bring doctor report."
