Singer Paul Okoye and his lover, Ivy, continue to press necks on social media with their new relationship

Just recently, Ivy took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment they both hopped on a private jet together

Social media users had different things to say with some people noting that the singer never paraded his ex-wife, Anita

Psquare singer, Paul Okoye aka King Rudy and his young lover, Ivy, have once again given social media users something to talk about.

This time around, Ivy shared a travel update on her Instastory channel while wishing followers a happy New Year celebration in advance.

Paul Okoye, lover jet out of country ahead of New Year. Photo: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

She also posted a video showing the moment she and her lover hopped on a private jet to an undisclosed location.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

blexedflav said:

"They are cute."

prudence_miracle said:

"If he showed off his wife like this for just a month, they would still be together."

fav___01 said:

"Love is sweet o, when money enter love is sweeter."

pascalwatt said:

"Wetin dae sweet all this one? Small time now we nor go hear word for internet again."

fabricaren said:

"And to think he never showed off his wife like this."

pavillionwineandspirit said:

"pls leave this people alone can't you see this man is happy."

steph_naija said:

"You would think this one is better than your wife because you’re still flexing and life seems so easy wait until you have a child to carter for and no time for all these, come back and tell us Howfa we’re waiting ."

