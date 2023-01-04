Popular Nigerian rapper Ikechuckwu Killz has spoken out about his current state health challenges

The musician-turned-actor had an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze where he disclosed his discomfort

Ikechukwu, known to be one of the vibrant personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry, spoke on his incapacitated condition

Ace Nigerian rapper and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku, popularly known as Ikechukwu Killz, has revealed that he's not as strong as he used to be.

The hip-hop artist opened up about his ordeals during an Instagram Live session with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Nigerian Rapper and actor Ikechukwu Killz Credit: @offical_ikechukwu

Source: Instagram

Ikechukwu said his whole right side is immobilised. He claimed to have been bedridden for a long time and to have been on clutches as well.

Daddy Freeze further asked if he was in the country. Ikechukwu disclosed that he wasn’t satisfied with the treatment he received in the country and decided to leave the country for better health care.

"Baba, if you see me, I'll be the same person you knew before, the guy who does backflips left and right," he says. To waka dey pain me. I no fit waka."

Ikechukwu explained that his leg issues got serious after attending a show:

"I pulled it on the 17th in the morning, and instead of calming down, I went to a show I was booked for; the following day, I couldn’t get out of bed. After two more days of dealing with the pain, I had to rush to Evercare Hospital around 3 a.m. They put drips in both of my hands with painkillers, which only lasted a little bit, and I no won risk my life with Nigerian healthcare again, so I just got a ticket straight to Yankee."

See Ikechukwu Killz speaking about his illness:

Reactions to Ikechukwu killz's revelation

misafola:

"You pulled it in the morning, and still went ahead to perform at a show you got booked for in the evening... Go ahead, blame the Nigeria healthcare and Evercare. When will Nigerians ever take responsibility for their bad choices? I pray you recover well and strong."

oddeam:

"He is not blaming the healthcare, he said he didn't want to risk his life seeing he has already made a mistake."

RGAmeyer:

"I pray he makes a swift and full recovery."

yemisikolaa:

"This is soooo sad. "

taizman1:

"May God almighty heal him soon."

Update on Eedris Abdulkareem's health after kidney transplant surgery

Meanwhile, it was a moment of celebration in the Nigerian music industry when veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem underwent a successful kidney surgery, according to the statement by his label Lakreem Entertainment.

In the statement made public via Facebook on Monday, August 22, by his manager Myke Pam, the rapper's management tendered sincere appreciation to fans and followers, who stood by the label boss during his health crisis.

The management also appreciated Eedris' wife, YT, for donating her kidney to save her man’s life.

Source: Legit.ng