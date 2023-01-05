The relationship drama between Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-lover Fancy Acholonu continues to trigger reactions online

While Fancy recently said the actor tricked her into apologising to him on social media among other private details that have emerged online, Alexx has, however, remained silent

In a poll conducted on social media by Legit.ng, fans voted Fancy to be blamed for the failed relationship

A few days after actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover Fancy Acholonu took to social media to share how he made her tender an apology to him online in a bid for them to get back together, he has, however, kept mute and appeared to have stayed away.

The heat from their relationship drama, however, continues to linger as different details emerge online. Netizens have been divided, with many sharing reasons for supporting one of the former lovers.

Fans say Fancy Ancholonu is to be blamed for the failed relationship. Credit: @fancyancholonu @alexxekubo

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll online on who should be blamed for Fancy and Alexx's failed relationship and a high number of people voted the lady as the one to be blamed.

32.6 per cent voted Fancy, 31 per cent voted Alexx, 23.6 per cent voted the media and 12.8 per cent chose to sit on the fence.

See the poll below:

Others share reasons for not voting

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the poll.

sordhic44:

"Dem no dey put mouth for person relationship add that one to it next time."

dblink7:

"E no quansine me. LIFE GOES ON!!!"

alex:

"Na their matter make them settle am."

dammygtnet:

"How do I pass judgment on what I know little about? Na dem sabi."

obainospintus:

"Nun of my business."

Source: Legit.ng