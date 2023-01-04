Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing joins the raging conversation about her colleague Alexx Ekubo's relationship and that of his Fancy Acholonu

Nkechi reacted to the revelation made by Fancy Acholonu who noted that during her 5 years relationship with Alexx Ekubo they never slept together nor made love to each other

The Nollywood screen diva NBS slammed the thought of her spending 5 years with a man and not getting sexual with him

Outspoken Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing in an interesting manner has joined the raging conversation about her colleague Alexx Ekubo's relationship with his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

Nkechi Blessing reacted to the revelation made by Fancy Acholonu during an interview with Stella Dimokorkus.

Nkechi Blessing sparks reaction with her reaction to Fancy Acholonu's revelation about dating Alexx Ekubo for 5-years and not sleeping together. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Fancy had revealed that for over 5 years while dating Alexx Ekubo they never slept together nor ever made love to each other. Though, Fancy said she wasn't sure about Alexx's sexuality.

Nkechi Blessing mocked the revelation, noting that, it could never be her to date someone for 5 years and never get sexual with the person.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress queried if it was possible to buy a car and not take it for a test drive. She used this metaphor to infer how she sees getting sexual in a relationship.

See Nkechi Blessing's video talking about Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu's relationship:

See how netizens reacted to Nkechi Blessing's comment about Alexx Ekubo not sleeping with Fancy for 5 years while dating

@officialbabacash:

"5yrs... 5yrs no touching! Fine young man and a very beautiful young girl and yet you no be born again... Sumtin is very wrong. Very very wrong."

@a.d.e.s.u.j.i:

"All the fu..cking wey you do for your previous relationship, Nkechi shey the man eventually marry you? That's to tell you there's no manual to any relationship, just do your best and see where it leads to. Some love sampling and some don't, any which way na way brethren. Peace."

@weightloss_abuja:

"Sexual purity is still a thing though."

@judzin5:

"I know this kinds of lady, so desperate , she want to forcefully belong to the picture, she is forcing everything , Alex is not ready , she is not attracted to Alex, she is not the kind of girl Alex want , Alexa is afraid because she might trapped him with pregnancy , Alex is just being manipulative also cashing cruise at the same time."

@fitness_dxb18:

"We know the world can take shelter in your toto. Na community land. Make Una calm down Nkechi go reach every guy. No rush."

@mandy_xander:

"My issue is the fact that Alex stated it out clearly he wanted to be celibate,,if she wasn’t down with the whole idea why did she go ahead with the relationship for 5yrs at that?only to accept a marriage proposal nd break it off like that’s insane,,,she disgraced him publicly and apologized privately but Alex didn’t want that,,he wanted a public apology just as she disgraced him publicly,,,everyone got a fair share…"

@bigaidam:

"But wait ooo, so Fancy too did not do it with another guy for the 5 years?

@rhemaa73:

"Everyone is faulting Alex because he’s a man and he choose to be celibate, if it was Fancy that said she wanted to be celibate so many people will tell Alex that if he really loves her he’ll wait, na because na man now all my gender dey bl@st am…this double standard is so funny."

“He didn’t sleep with me for 5 years that we dated”: Alexx Ekubo’s ex-bae Fancy opens can of worms on actor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo’s former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, has now opened up on what transpired between her and the actor.

The young lady spilt new details while speaking with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus. During the tell-all interview, Fancy made it clear that she and Alexx were never getting back together.

She also spoke about why she ended their engagement, the actor’s sexuality, and them not being int*mate for five years.

Source: Legit.ng