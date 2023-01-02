50 Cent has taken to his timeline to show love to his mentor Eminem after Slim Shady became the most-watched hip-hop artist on YouTube in 2022

The In Da Club hitmaker revealed that he's going to release new music and a movie in 2023 after Eminem did the most last year

50 Cent's supporters shared that they're also looking forward to a collaboration between 50 and Slim Shady

50 Cent is proud of Eminem. The US rapper took to social media to show love to his mentor.

50 Cent showed love to his mentor Eminem. Image: @50cent, @eminem

Source: UGC

The In Da Club hitmaker let everyone on his timeline know how much he appreciates Eminem's contribution to the hip-hop industry. Em was reportedly the most streamed rapper on YouTube in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, 50 Cent revealed that he's also about to drop new music and a new movie. 50 Cent captioned his post:

"That’s my Boy, I'm gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New music. New TV. New movie. Let’s go!"

Fans react to 50 Cent's appreciation post

Hip-hop heads took to 50's comment section to share their views on his post. Many said they can't wait for 50 to collaborate with Eminem in 2023.

@ghettogospeII wrote:

"Please get your boy to drop an album and go on tour while you’re at it. Happy New Year, 50!"

@JustAWuTangFan commented:

"That's FANtastic! he's been out for 20 years and people are still not tired of him! PLUS we know if he comes out with new stuff it'll be NEW STUFF."

@kivngbigkhush said:

"Would really love to hear @50cent and #Eminem do some old school mixed with new school Trap Rap kinda."

@lildebnosnckcke wrote:

"New music, new TV shows and new movies from 50 Cent, I’m ready for it all. 50 Cent my Forever."

@Veyseylaaa added:

"5 billion views in 2022 is a sign of incredible longevity?? Unbelievable year especially with being inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame and doing superbowl."

50 Cent celebrates son Sire Jackson being a top achiever

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that 50 Cent took to social media to celebrate his son being a top achiever. The US rapper's son was a student of the month at his school.

The Den of Thieves actor took to social media to share a snap of Sire Jackson posing with his certificate. The proud father is a rapper, actor and filmmaker. He's working hard to provide a good life for his little man.

Seeing his boy achieve at a young age made the In Da Club hitmaker smile from ear to ear. Taking to Twitter, the excited dad captioned his post:

"My boy getting student of the month."

Source: Briefly.co.za