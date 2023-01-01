As Nigerian entered the new year singer Paul Okoye has revealed he changed the status of some old friends

Paul, who has been making headlines over his new relationship said he made some of his old friends millionaire

The singer’s revelation has, however, sparked mixed reactions with some netizens dragging him for announcing it

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy is trending on social media after he announced how he changed the status of his old friends for good few hours into the new year.

Paul made this public via his Twitter page as he said he made his old friends millionaire, which sparked mixed reactions.

Paul Okoye changes the status of some of his old friends. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Just made some old friends millionaire’s tonight as per new year.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Paul Okoye’s tweet

Singer Paul Okoye's announcement has sparked different reactions from netizens, while some hailed him, others believed he shouldn't have made it public.

oluwakemi._o:

"Awwwwn may God bless u."

neeta_bae:

"Na real “ANNOUNCES” ."

_.faithhyy:

"If he like he should announce it the point is that he helped some people y'all complaining who una don make millionaire ."

iameneche:

"What a way to start the year Lord bless me this year to be a blessing to others."

always__wicked:

"Na so e supposed me na man you be! ."

africanflamingo_:

"Why you dey tell us. Mtcheeew."

hey_scenty:

"suppose use mic ️."

smartbosss_spirituals:

"God bless and enrich your pockets. Anyhoo you didn’t make anyone a millionaire if na 1m you give them o. You did bless them but didn’t make them a millionaire."

ashleywalker_p:

"And u come dey announce am."

ama_wendy_:

"Buh u no maka me millionaire nah and i be ur friend ooo."

abuja_big_baby:

"Dear lord I want to get to this stage that I will also make my friends feel this way Amen ."

sosaesq__:

"And we are supposed to know this because?"

Paul Okoye's ex-wife spotted with Oyinbo man on 34th birthday

Legit.ng reported that Paul Okoye's former wife Anita might have moved on from him.

This came after a video from her 34th birthday party surfaced on social media as she was spotted with an Oyinbo man.

In the short clip, the man was seen taking her by surprise with a cake in his hand as Anita beamed with smiles.

Source: Legit.ng