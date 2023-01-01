Alexx Ekubo and his fiancée Fancy Acholonu have been the topic of discussion after her public apology

The actor's brief reply to his lover's heartfelt apology got Nigerians thinking he would never take her back

To the surprise and joy of many, Fancy who is currently in Nigeria is back with her man and reportedly staying with him

Nollywood fine boy actor Alexx Ekubo and his fiancée Fancy Acholonu have put their hurtful past behind them and moved on together.

Fancy stirred reactions for days on social media after she tendered a heartfelt public apology, the same way she announced their breakup over a year ago.

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reconcile Photo credit: @fancyachpolonu/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, Fancy was seen in the actor's bedroom in his mansion, as they ate and had a good time together.

The couple look genuinely happy to be back together. Another part of the post showed what seemed to be Alexx vetting his fiancée's apology before she made it public.

Nigerians react to the video

ezinne_gift:

"Congratulations I'm genuinely happy for you both!!! Love Wins!!"

bashoofficial:

"Normal normal, them don settle before madam come online come apologize."

jimavee:

"I knew they both reconciled & planned the apology together. Nigerians just been stressing themselves."

jaywonjuwonlo:

" Abeg go where your happiness Dey ooo social media no Dey give Happiness oo na only depression dem Dey give ."

realpenakeme:

"Fact is they have been seeing each other before the public apology."

funmite01_:

"online inlaws and adviser in the potopotos "

topman_tech:

"He has probably accepted since. And probably ask her to apologize publicly. I wish them well. Forgiveness is key. ❤️❤️. Anyways once bitten tho… Hmmn."

thisisrachelle_:

"Na why I no dey advice people in love .....But then, big ups to Alex for forgiving her. I guess he really likes her."

Alexx Ekubo finally replies ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu’s apology

Fancy had sparked reactions online after she tendered an apology to the actor after unexpectedly ending their relationship which was a few months from leading to marriage.

Alexx in a comment section on Fancy's page acknowledged her post and appreciated the apology.

The actor's response which went viral stirred reactions from netizens with many applauding him.

Source: Legit.ng