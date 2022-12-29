A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Rosemary Egho has shared lovely photos on LinkedIn as she gets set to relocate abroad

In a post shared via her official account, the excited lady expressed her happiness over relocating to the United Kingdom

Social media users who came across her post penned down congratulatory messages to her while others prayed to be in her shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Rosemary Egho, has expressed her excitement after relocating to the United Kingdom on Christmas day.

She shared adorable photos of herself and her passport on LinkedIn, while praying fervently for the UK to favour her.

Lady relocates to UK Photo Credit: @Rosemary Egbo/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"Who in the world relocates to a new country on a Christmas day? Me! It's official! I've physically japaed even if I've mentally checked out of Nigeria for years now.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Happy to start a new adventure in the UK. I pray this land favours and increases me on every side (aside from my weight. I'm okay at 61kg). Back to UK after abandoning it for four years. Merry Christmas, y'all."

Social media reactions

Chibuike John said:

"Congratulations. To japa from this country is a great achievement at times like this."

Joseph Ogundare wrote:

"It will definitely Favour you, it’s anywhere but Nigeria dear, opportunities will be more."

Atinuke Akinleye commented:

"Congratulations. Amen to your prayers. The land will favor you in Jesus name."

Yomi Samson reacted:

"Like my people will say. Laslas, you have japaed. Congrats Rose."

Mary Oluwaseun added:

"Lol! I like your sense of humour. Wish you the best. Remember to send us pounds sterling. I've got a bill to settle in pounds biko."

Blessing Asamodu added:

"Congratulations. You'll be favoured over there. I believe I'll one day Japa from this Nigeria to UK."

Chima Justin said:

"Congratulations! Rosemary. The land will indeed favour you in all ramifications."

Idowu Bankole added:

"Now you will see the difference. In the UK your monthly rent is equivalent to what you pay yearly here. Cheapest can come at N500k monthly and your breakfast N15k minimum. Same goes for transportation. At least daily you spend close to N20k on transportation."

Fufu seller and husband relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, @prettyfailuch, who used to hawk fufu is now living her dream.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, she showed how she used to prepare akpu (fufu) while in Nigeria. Seconds into the video, one could see how she always arranged her pieces of fufu inside a bowl before hawking them around. Towards the end of the video, she showed off two international passports as she and her lover laughed while wheeling their bags in the airport.

Arriving in the UK, they hugged themselves with smiles on their faces to show they are in their land of opportunities. She appreciated God for everything. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng