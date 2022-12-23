Social media users have reacted with funny comments to a video of a lady showing what her tailor made for her

In the video, she first showed the original design she wanted which featured feathers at the hemline of the dress

What she got was a subpar version of the original design, leaving the lady unhappy in the video which has gone viral

As is the case with every Christmas, there are tailors who will disappoint and have disappointed clients who were looking forward to slaying in the season.

One such disappointed client is a lady whose video has since gone viral on social media.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video, a photo of the original design can be seen. The blue mini dress design featured a high neck, long sleeves and a feathered hemline.

However, what she got which was in yellow lacked the fitting and pattern of the original design.

Check out the video below:

What I ordered: Social media users react to lady's video

jennikaay:

"Just add feather it Will pop. Also button the back."

som__tea:

"Check well ! That tailor carry you for mind before because what is that canoe kind of neck abeg."

odun_lami:

"Please let’s be fair , the material is entirely different and her body shape is different! We customers too should always think before we ask for a particular style……. But the tailor self Nawa ooo "

charmingbysophieharvey:

"Na transformer dress, The feather will come later."

iam_chubykay:

"What you ordered is against her religious values, so she made something decent to keep her faith."

_vyvyen.obi:

"Ahh sorry sis, that tailor suppose collect cord for neck and back."

patabakus:

"Dis one na you must be decent in chisos name"

chi_neme_rem:

"Stand straight first, the cloth will normalize"

