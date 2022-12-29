Nigerian singer Davido has gotten social media users talking about the latest addition to his jewellery collection

Blogger and friend, Tunde Ednut, took to Instagram with a video showing the singer’s new customized piece worth over N140 million

Social media users had mixed reactions to the expensive purchase with some of them noting that it looks like Burna Boy’s own

The past few months have been a rollercoaster for Nigerian singer, Davido, but it appears the music star is wrapping up the year in an exciting way.

Just recently, celebrity blogger and Davido’s friend, Tunde Ednut, shared a video on Instagram showing the music star’s latest addition to his jewellery collection.

Davido ends the year with a customized diamond necklace worth N149m. Photo: @davido/@mufasatundeednut

This time around, Davido splashed over N140 million on a customized diamond-encrusted necklace spelt out in his name, OBO.

The expensive piece also comes along with a diamond-studded pendant designed in the form of the Nigerian flag.

Social media users react

scoobynero said:

"Hmmm big like BURNA own."

obehiidios_ said:

"Nice Investment."

mike_odi1 said:

"There isn't a problem buying what one needs, y'all need a sense abt life. The very best in humanity in the game is OBO, condemn not him if you can't afford what he has, and pray harder instead."

dollynnadfisher said:

"Not necessary though, buying African diamonds in European prices..."

mokomoney said:

"Dope but Burna boy did it first , give him his flowers , as anytime Davido bring some trend we give him his flowers esp when he bring Echoke e trend worldwide , This time Oluwa Burna don open him eye."

miimii_wealth said:

"Una dey do competition oh odogwu buy u rush go buy noise maker."

bigfishmoney00 said:

"Is not neat makes it look cheap , unlike burna and Wizzy own."

