Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, showed off her mum to fans at a recently held concert in Lagos

The Johnny crooner brought out her mother on stage and introduced her to the large crowd in a viral video

The trending clip of Yemi with her mother on stage raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Talented Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, got netizens talking after she brought her mum on stage at a recent concert.

It is not strange to sometimes see music stars bringing their family members on stage and artists such as Davido and Burna Boy have been known to do the same in the past.

In a new development, Yemi Alade made sure to introduce the large crowd at PSquare’s recently held concert to her mother.

A video showed Yemi Alade bringing her mother on stage at a concert. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

The Johnny crooner announced that her mother was coming on stage as she got the crowd to show their excitement at seeing her.

The singer’s mum was also seen catwalking in her maxi gown and bob wig as she went to meet her daughter.

Someone in the audience was heard screaming ‘fine mummy’ while Yemi Alade got the crowd to show her mother love.

See the heartwarming video below:

Video of Yemi Alade with her mother on stage stirs mixed reactions

The heartwarming video of the music star bringing her mother on stage stirred a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

bat_bwoy00:

"Concert don turn to family show Abii wetin be all this greeting frfr."

beep_beel:

"God bless Yemi "

leemeted:

"Thus one na wetin e don become family celebration "

zeemakhay:

"She wan trend small"

21oyeeh:

"Awesome ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng