An old interview of ace Nigerian singer Mr Eazi talking about how he met his fiancée Temi Otedola recently resurfaced online, and it has sparked reactions

Eazi during the interview was asked if he knew how much Temi's dad was worth at the time he met her and asked her out

The Afrobeat singer noted that he didn't know nor did he even ever care how much his fiancée's dad was worth when they started dating

An old interview with Nigerian Afrobeat singer and soon-to-be-married Mr Eazi recently resurfaced online where he spoke about how he met his fiancée Temi Otedola goes viral.

Mr Eazi's wife-to-be, Temi is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola who is worth $5.7bn. The singer in the viral clip revealed that he didn't know how much Temi's billionaire dad was worth at the time when he met her, nor even asked her out.

An old video of singer Mr Eazi revealing how he met Temi Otedola stirs emotions online. Photo credit:@mreazi

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Eazi also revealed that he met Temi through her older sister, famous female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy.

The singer also further disclosed he has a great relationship with Temi's dad, and that the man had never judged him from the angle of not being from a wealthy background like his daughters.

Watch the interesting viral Mr Eazi's interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Eazi's interview talking about how he met Temi

@officialmjleo

"Which kind yeye question be this?"

@coby_reagan

"Oga abegi, comot for road who doesn't know that it was all for connection."

@ShadrackAmonooC:

"I love that, that’s respect."

@K_plus26:

"Rubbish!!!!."

@AlletMbyemiire:

"Love is sweet."

@olakunleoyin

"Awww."

Source: Legit.ng