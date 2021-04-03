- Social media is buzzing with the news that hilarious Nollywood actor Sir Kay Kamoru is skit maker, Isbae U's father

- A lot of people found the news exciting as the actor is notorious for slangs in most of his movies

- Many have attributed Isbae U's talent to his superstar father

Instagram comedian, Ismail Adebayo, fondly called Isbae U, is popular for his hilarious skits and collaborations on social media.

Just recently, a user on Twitter revealed that the young man is not just anybody as he is the son of talented Yoruba actor, Kama Adebayo, aka Sir Kay Kamoru.

Isbae U and his father both have the ability to make people laugh Photo credit: @isbae_u

According to @OMOIYAWAEC77, he is surprised just like every other person about the news.

He wrote:

"Who else like me just discovered Sir Kay Kamoru is Isbae U's father?"

Check out the tweet below:

@OMOIYAWAEC77's tweet generated almost a thousand comments with a lot of people dropping some of the actor's slangs.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

@afilmhead:

"With this revelation I can be sure Sir kay called Bayo isbaeu till the name stuck."

@abdulquadr99:

"You talk too much ! Shanka dah dah. Lol."

@mormon1830:

"Thanks for this expose! Never knew. No wonder the madness runs in the family. SirKay in his days, was a sight to behold!"

@QueenAnnyD:

"Wow! This man too get lamba. He get sweet mouth die."

@architect_kruzz:

"Lmao. Like father like son."

@Hardeyz1:

"Really, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

@Tottally:

"Gbo gbo Dede’nee. Lool."

Source: Legit.ng