Singer Wizkid’s encounter with upcoming artiste, Jeydboy, has sparked mixed reactions from people in the online community.

Jeydboy had taken to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he ran into Wizkid at the entrance of a popular hotel in Lagos.

From indications, the singer was taking his exit and heading to a different location when Jeydboy saw him and took advantage of the moment.

Upon introducing himself as an upcoming artiste, Jeydboy started singing but Wizkid who had his mind fixed on his location quickly acknowledged the talent and told him to sing for others gathered at the venue.

An unrelenting Jeydboy continued with his display even after the singer had hopped into his car and security operatives tried to control the situation.

Sharing the video, Jeydboy wrote:

"My one chance opportunity with BIG @wizkidayo omo but what’s wrong with these securities now see as they f*ck things up with me shaaa omo I just Dey try my best you’ll know it’s not been easy for me ehn."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

the_real_tobe_official said:

"This video will become a legendary story trust me ❤️."

baddyoosha said:

"All d best Insha allah ❤️."

bigvaijokotoye said:

"They will be your security too one day by God’s grace."

bambiadex said:

"Depend on God leave man."

the_yoruba_guy said:

"I sha believe say you don blow one way one way. Most of us don’t know you if not for that video. So keep it up bro."

oralp4musaak said:

"He said freestyle for them...just imagine ... Na one thing wey I no go try for my life be that...as an artist I believe in my craft,I go work hard,run promotion till I make am,na season by season...I'm too good to beg any artist for help,God forbid."

iam_shankorasheed said:

"Mafo soon you will get there Masha Allah he started just like you too❤️."

