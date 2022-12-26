A viral clip from a movie set of a film director pranking one of his actresses aggressively has got people talking online.

The movie director in the trending prank video pulled a fast one on his stunt actress, who was celebrating her birthday, by overtly criticising her

This prank is coming just days after the same movie director pranked a white guy in a viral clip that stirred so many reactions online

A video clip of a Nigerian film director pranking one of the actresses on his movie set so profoundly that it made the said stunt woman has gone viral online stirring different reactions.

In the prank video, the lady was seen performing a series of fighting stunts before the film director walked in, stopped the actress, and started to rain a bucket load of criticisms at her.

Nigerians react to a clip of a film director that verbally attacked an actress on set only to present her a surprise birthday cake has come under serious criticism online. Photo credit: @frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

At the end of a barrage of insults, the deflated actress was almost going to cry when the birthday wishes and songs started.

At this point, the actress realised she was being pranked, and the stunt was done to celebrate her birthday.

Watch the emotional moment an actress almost cried as her set director pranked her:

See how netizens reacted to a video of a stunt actress getting pranked by a Nollywood movie director

@blessingiduh_:

"Chai! This got me really emotional… This lady must be a woman of great character and comportment… she can handle and manage any situation… I love her already."

@thesolomonayodele:

"Very unhealthy way of pulling off a prank."

@karimukome:

"Ahhhhh....bros oh ..BP oh ..the way I felt this thing ehn...like say na me dey there...but imagine her reaction was different. Like she just carry sick wan hit director,what would have happened?"

@thereal_drjosh:

"This director prank is an expensive joke."

@yourshugarush_:

"This director needs to stop putting people in this space for his low budget cakes!!! Surprises are supposed to be pleasant! It’s not the one you will demoralize somebody and come and be doing stupid happy birthday."

@agbajoshu:

"African must make you sad and then make you happy, I hate that approach."

@jephthah_idahosa_aigbe:

"Omo the director can act sha The plot twist Glad it had a happy ending, I was already feeling bad for her."

@ubclassique:

"Mtcheeewwe. Everything about Nigerian must be aggressive."

@bibi_blackdymond:

"This Director is getting known for his crazy way of surprising people. Always trampling on their self esteem and then presenting them with a birthday cake."

@exter_oduola:

"What i am attracted to is her humility and patience through all the insults and embarrassment, she just bent down her head… Lord i need this kind of patience…"

If I was the one that got pranked like that by my director, I fit faint - Philip Oyeleye says

Legit.ng in reaction to the viral clip, we reached out to a young actor Philip Oyeleye to seek his thoughts about the prank pulled by the movie director, and this is what he had to say;

"As an actor, I would really feel bad! And getting to know it's a prank, I might just faint ooo... This director has been doing this all year long and every single time he nails it, kudos to him because it shows that he is also a great actor himself. But it is not a nice way of celebrating someone though."

Clips of Oyinbo Man Crying After He Was Pranked on His Birthday While on Set Trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that A recent video of an Oyinbo man that was made to cry by the way his birthday was celebrated by his Nigerian friends while on location to shoot a movie has gone viral online.

The Oyinbo actor, who took to his social media page to share videos of himself on the day the incident happened, noted that he almost cried.

In the viral clip he shared, the Oyinbo man looked scared as the director came at him ferociously, ordering him to leave his set.

