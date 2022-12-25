Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, decided to celebrate himself on Christmas day in a special way

The Mavin boss bought himself a huge life-sized shiny elephant and noted that it was his Christmas gift to himself

Don Jazzy shared photos of the unusual gift online and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, caused a massive buzz on social media over his Christmas Day present to himself.

On December 25, the Mavin Music boss took to his official Instagram page to unveil the unusual gift he got himself for Christmas.

Don Jazzy showcased the giant shiny elephant he got and explained that he presented it to himself for Christmas.

The music mogul shared photos of himself posing beside the life-sized elephant as the unusual gift towered above him. He also asked who was interested in taking photos with it.

In his caption he wrote:

“Bought myself an elephant for Christmas. Shout out to @bakareshariff for building this masterpiece for me. Merry Xmas guys. Now who wants to take a pic .”

See the snaps below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy’s giant elephant Christmas Day present to himself

The music mogul’s unusual Christmas present surprised many fans and they reacted to it on social media. Read some of their comments below:

deyemitheactor:

"Lool… I dey come take picture! Merry Christmas bruh."

mizwanneka:

"Merry Christmas Don ❤️ this is soooo beautiful."

henryforreally:

"❤️... Bros jazzy, you fit sit on the ?"

_libragirl_kay:

"First bank headquarters"

shez_bugatti:

"I want to snap here merry Christmas Baba Jazzy."

morgan___cxc:

"Elephant of the industry ❤️"

__39__91:

"Shey someone can sit on it? "

_djglitz_:

"Odogwu"

iamjcube1:

"Beautiful gift merry Christmas don "

lilian_basil3:

"Na una get Christmas."

