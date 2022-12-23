A heartwarming video of singer, Zinoleesky, has resurfaced in the online community to the delight of netizens

The old clip captured the moment Zinoleesky’s day-zero friend met him after a very long time and went wild with excitement

A portion of the clip captured the moment the guy called another friend on his phone and asked Zinoleesky to say hello to the guy

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Singer Zinoleesky was just a street sensation before he rose to stardom and an old video making the rounds on social media has reminded many of his humble beginnings.

Apparently, an old friend of the Kilofeshe crooner ran into him and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Zinoleesky meets day-zero 'brother' in old video. Photo: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The young man almost pulled off his shirt as he repeatedly screamed out Zinoleesky’s name and quickly called another mutual friend.

He proceeded to hand over his phone to Zinoleesky and urged him to say hello to the friend at the receiving end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some other bystanders who were present at the scene also watched as the singer reconnected with his old time friend.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Social media users react

One Instagram user who reacted to the video wrote:

"Day one love ❤️."

Another social media user wrote:

"Love from trenches."

Comedian Mr Jollof calls out singer Zinoleesky

Still in a related story about the Marlian Music singer, Legit.ng reported that controversial comedian, Mr Jollof got fans worried on social media after calling out Zinoleesky.

Mr Jollof in a video post shared via his Instagram page accused the singer only making an appearance at an event where he was paid to give a full performance.

The entertainer made sure to mention that he isn't on the same level as the Call of Duty hitmaker.

"I no pay you for appearance na to perform. I will teach you manners if you wan follow me pump," he said in the video.

Taking to his comment section, one of his followers wrote:

"If you check the matter well dem supposed do refund. Make e collect 10% give Jollof the rest."

Another said:

"Zinoleesky nor dey owe am… this clout chaser."

Source: Legit.ng