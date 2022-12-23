A social media user recently trended online after going on a movie date with music mogul, Don Jazzy

In a video making the rounds, they were both seen stepping out to a private cinema in Lagos

A number of fans reacted to the viral video and noted that Don Jazzy was hiding from her camera

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has got fans talking after he was spotted on a movie date with a young lady.

A video made the rounds online showing the Mavin boss with a young lady at a private movie date in Lagos.

They were at a VIP cinema lounge where they had an array of delicious things to eat while they enjoyed watching their movie.

Don Jazzy avoids lady's camera while on movie date with her, video trends. Photos: @remedyblog

Another part of the clip showed the lady making a video and Don Jazzy seemingly moving away from the camera.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Don Jazzy on private movie date with young lady

The video of Don Jazzy on the movie date with the lady soon spread online and it got a number of people talking. While some people gushed, others noted that the music mogul was actually hiding from the camera.

Read some of their comments below:

ewatomilola:

“Lmaoo baba say Abeg Abeg no video”.

uche_leona:

“He is hiding.”

itz_cherise:

“Don Jazzy wan use this girl clear Rihanna from e mind.”

kokoletjenny:

“E be like don jazzy na souvenir for dem lekki girls…....the way this girls hv easy access to this man eh”.

officialadaempire:

“Why can't people just enjoy privacy without putting everything out on social media ??? Gosh..... It's okay to take pictures or videos for memories but must you post???”

miz_ellae:

“The girl saw him there...and madeup a video adding the food videos, and the moving vehicle vid she has in her phone....l'm certain she begged for that selfie. All for clout, smh.”

ifyisspiffy:

“Y is she videoing it tho.”

agodifrancisca:

“Who noticed baba dey try avoid camera.”

limitless_hub247:

“Na lie she nor go date with am. See the way he remove face lol.”

