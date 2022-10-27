Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has confirmed he is a big fan of EPL club Chelsea as he shared a video of him at Stamford Bridge

Bella Shmurda, who recently dropped a new album dubbed Hypertension, shared a video of him in Chelsea’s press conference room

The singer also named Chelsea his favourite club, a statement that has stirred excitement from some of his fans and followers, who also support the club

Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda is making headlines after he shared a video of him at Premier League club Chelsea’s home stadium Stamford Bridge.

Bella Shmurda, in a post via his Instagram page, confirmed he is a big fan of the English football club in west London.

Bella Shmurda names Chelsea his favourite club. Credit: @bellashmurda

Source: Instagram

Bella Shmurda teases about being signed by Chelsea

In the video he shared, Bella teased his fans about him being signed by Chelsea Football club while adding that they can now watch him on TV playing for the club.

He said:

“My album hypertension is out now, you can go get it, God bless everybody, I’m signed to Chelsea, you can also watch me.”

Bella Shmurda also captioned the video:

“Did a tour of my favorite football team home ground on a favorite day! #Hypertension Day”

See the video below:

Fans react as Bella Shmurda shares moments at Stamford Bridge

See the reactions below:

hetchcode:

"Bella na my bro come be my club fan too ."

themahleek:

"Dangbana sef na chelsea fan, exhibit 101 that we are all agberos."

ogbdeyforyou:

"So Bella na Chelsea fan? E Dey show for hin eye self ."

samzdollar:

"I for listen ooo but I no like weytin Chelsea do Tuchel."

hoewoelabie:

"Gonna be here in few years to come... Always been a dream to visit Stamford Bridge and Santiago Bernabeue... Gonna drop this here as against when it eventually happens."

Bella Shmurda speaks about how he ended up broke after spending lavishly

Bella Shmurda broke into the music industry and started making money, most of which went into his lavish lifestyle.

In a video, the singer revealed that he used to have a lot of money but rushed things.

He continued by saying that he kept buying things that eventually turned out to be useless.

The singer used to have about ten friends living in his house for free, and he bought multiple cars just for them to be able to move around.

Source: Legit.ng