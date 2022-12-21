Nigerien singer Seyi Shay returns to the internet after a long absence to celebrate her birthday and share the Christmas spirit with her fans

The mother of one took to Instagram to list out a couple of life lessons she's learned in her three decades of existence on earth

Fans and colleagues sent out their warm birthday wishes to celebrate the sultry singer's birthday

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Afrobeats queen Seyi Shay turns 37 today, December 21, 2022.

The Yolo singer, who has been away since the birth of her daughter, came online in the spirit of the festive season to celebrate her birthday with her fans as shared a number of life lessons learned over her years on earth.

Seyi Shay turns 37 Photo Credit: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

She expressed her gratitude for life and its other many blessings.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Birthday week and Christmas week?! Cheeeee I’m super grateful for life and all my many blessings".

See Seyi Shay’s post for the 10 life hacks she listed:

Reactions from Nigerians

@omawonder:

"SHAYYYYY "

@evellemusic

"The caption is lit, happy birthday in advance queen."

@iam_sa_id:

"Happy birthday to my Queen, you are an inspiration, an icon and a strong woman, I appreciate you for having all this unique qualities. May God continue to bless you abundantly. I pray you age with grace and love. May your days be beautiful as an unicorn farting farting"

@specta_store:

"Happy birthday Super star. We are blessed to have you in this lifetime. God bless you."

@tolatyra:

"Happy birthday in advance mama. December 21st is a special date for my family too.My son will be 6!!!!!"

@sam1musicman:

"Seriously I miss u love."

@mellissadarlin:

"Happy birthdayyyy I love this and love you."

Seyi Shay storms London stage with her 7-months-old baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Shay is slowly getting her groove back on after spending most part of the year enjoying the joys of motherhood.

Seyi Shay graced a stage in London to assure fans and supporters that she still has her sauce even as a mother.

surprisingly, she didn’t come on stage alone as she showed up with her 7-month-old daughter, to the delight the audience

Source: Legit.ng