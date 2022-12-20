Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Sheggz was voted one of the finest men in the house and clearly, the beauty runs in the family

Photos of family members of the BBNaija star have surfaced on social media and fans couldn't help but gush over them

Sheggz's mum and sister posed by his brothers with beautiful smiles on their faces

One of the most talked about ex-housemates in the 2022 Big Brother Naija Level-up house was Sheggz.

The reality star trended for his constant reference to his life in London as well as for his relationship with fellow housemate Bella.

Nigerians react to photos of Sheggz and his family

A look through Sheggz page doesn't show much about his family, but a post sighted online showed the members of his family.

Sheggz has one sister and two brothers who posed with their mum, showing huge smiles on their faces.

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

excellent.omeke:

"This is soft life family ❣️"

glorianyambee:

"❤️❤️❤️ so cute."

mabinty8535:

"They are so cute ❤️❤️❤️"

puchueg_somah:

"Happy family."

mbang672:

"Too clean❤️❤️❤️"

busolahelen:

"They are so beautiful."

