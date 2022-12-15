Top young Nigerian Afrobeat singer Rema shocks many with a revelation he recently made about his relationship with his Mavin record co-artist Ayra Starr

The Mavin signee also took time to talk about his relationship with his other colleagues in the Don Jazzy-owned record label

Rema, who earlier this year released his debut album, and most recently worked with his colleagues within the Mavin label and her set to drop a joint project titled 'Chapter X'

Young fast-rising Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema recently revealed the type of relationship he shares with many of his colleagues within his record label.

The Mavin record label star revealed during an interview with Cool FM, that he shares a special bond with his female colleague Ayra Starr, and he just loves being around because of her vibe.

Rema also further disclosed that at some in their relationship, he just couldn't go out or go partying without having Ayra Starr with him.

However, the singer had good things to say also about Boy Spyce and the latest addition to the Mavin family, Bayani.

Divine even noted that he shares a unique chemistry with Bayani whenever they're working together in the studio.

Watch an excerpt from Rema's interview where he spoke about Ayra Starr below:

See how netizens reacted to Rema's comment about sharing a special bond with Ayra Starr

"Until you give Ayra Starr belle and una no go rest."

"Lol u think u can fool Nigerians ???? we know fyi."

"Tell us the truth Rema."

"Crayon nko, you didn't talk about him."

"Hmm, Remy boy."

"haaa una eh, I love Nigerians."

“They almost kissed”: Fans react to Rema & Ayra Starr’s body chemistry as they hug on stage in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singers Ayra Starr and Rema are currently making headlines over the body chemistry that happened between them on stage at the NYC show.

After Ayra Starr’s performance, the video showed the moment Rema pulled her to himself as he hugged her, but many are talking about a clip from the video that showed when the pair almost kissed on stage.

The video, which went viral, has sparked reactions on social media, with netizens mostly noting Rema and Ayra Starr’s body chemistry on stage.

