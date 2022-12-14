Nollywood actress Funke Akindele finally broke her silence and spoke about her recent separation from her estranged husband, JJC Skillz

The actress gave an insight into why she decided to leave her marriage, noting that her visions and dreams of how things in the relationship with JJC should work no longer aligned

Funke also took time to talk about her new movie that recently premiered, as she revealed that it is a celebration of Nigerian culture and food portrayed with a hilarious twist

The actress who recently held the premiere of her box office film, 'Battle on Buka Street', shared her thoughts with Legit.ng on a number of things in this interview.

The actress who recently held the premiere of her box office film, 'Battle on Buka Street', shared her thoughts with Legit.ng on a number of things in this interview.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, talks about her new movie and her marriage in a recent interview. Photo credit:@funkejenifaakindele

The Jenifa actress spoke about her new movie and the inspiration behind its plot, while also explaining what happened in her second marriage and why it crashed.

Battle on Buka Street is a celebration of our culture, and our food while preaching oneness

Speaking on her new movie, 'Battle on Buka Stree', Fuke gave an insight into what inspired the film:

"Battle on Buka Street tells the Nigerian story, an insight into our culture, and an appreciation of our food but done from an entertaining and comical angle woven with many moral lessons."

She also touched on her separation from her husband, JJC Skillz. She said:

"Well, the truth is our dreams and vision of what our marriage should be just no longer aligned. And efforts to make it work all fell on deaf ears, so why hang around."

The future of my boys is at stake if we continue to live the way we do in Lagos, Akindele said

Funke Akindele also had this to say when we asked her what she stands to gain by going into politics;

"As a young person in Lagos, I'm bothered because my future is at stake, and the future of my boys is at stake if we continue to live like this in Lagos. No matter your tribe, as long as you live in Lagos, and you're tired of the standard of living, the present situation of things, and there is a feeling that it is time for a change, well now you have it. That is the succour my principal and I intend to provide."

