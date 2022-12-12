Wizkid fans in Ghana waited for about 12 hours and her did not show up to perform

Hours after apologising to his Ghanaian supporters, the Bad To Me crooner has been called out for failing to show up for his Abidjan show

According to reports, this is the second time Wizkid has failed to show up for his Ivorian fans

Nigerian singer Wizkid stood fans up for up to 12 hours as he did not show up for his show in Ghana.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to lament and call out the singer for refusing to give reasons for his absence or not cancelling the show.

Fans react as Wizkid fails to perform in Abidjan Photo credit: @wizkidayo

After a couple of hours, Wizkid issued an apology making it clear that he does not joke with his brand.

Shortly after that, for the second time, Wizkid reportedly refused to show up for his Ivorian fans in Abidjan.

The Bad To Me crooner was reportedly paid well, even with a private jet.

"BREAKING: Intel reaching us from Abidjan suggests @wizkidayo scores a brace of not performing in the francophone country where he was slated to perform after the fiasco in Ghana. Ivorians say this is the second time he’s stood them up. Reason is not readily known. More to come."

"UPDATE: Sources in Abidjan say Wizkid didn’t show up although he & his team were fully paid. The venue was fully paid as well. The organizers say members of Wizkid’s team already in Ivory Coast will not be allowed to leave the country. More to come."

Reactions to Wizkid's fails

firaouch:

"4 o clock am?!...but why Wizkid"

thereal._joy:

"Arrest who abeg . Our big wizz??? You’re not serious "

phemzyholan_snr:

"Arrest wizkid...like say na ur Jr brou no fit put SIR?"

abiolavj100:

"That third slide, I thought the accent was Nigerian until he said “Wizkid no cam show” "

@OleleSalvador:

"Hear me out, this guy doesn’t even do hit songs anymore to be behaving this way, tbh."

@Vanessa_Gyan:

"So, he got on the private jet to go where? "

@kenjimxx:

"This can’t be true i refuse to believe."

@kay_AntwiGh:

"If he doesn't show up again, he's just implying he doesn't respect those African markets. These same artists are always on time performing in the UK so why not elsewhere??"

@Praisebillions1:

"That is why @davido is the GREATEST he can perform in 2 to 3 countries a day he don’t need u to pay for his PJ he got his ready to fly anywhere "

Wizkid blasts Oladips and other Nigerian rappers

According to people via their reactions on social media, the old Wizkid that we knew before he became gentle, and professional is back.

Following the different reactions by some Nigerian rappers overs his 'rap is dead' comment in an interview, the Bad To Me crooner called them out.

In Snapchat posts that went viral on different socials, Wizkid started by calling Nigerian rappers broke boys and added that he can't believe they all thought he was talking about them.

