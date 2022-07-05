Popular Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, recently reacted with surprise to the actions of her neighbours in Canada

The abroad-based TV host shared a video of her oyinbo neighbours who spread their clothes on a line outside

Ladipo likened them to people in Yaba or Isale Eko in Nigeria, and fans have reacted to the viral video

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has caused a buzz on social media after she called her Canadian neighbours local.

Taking to her social media page, the socialite shared a video of how her neighbours in Montreal, Canada, spread their clothes on lines outside for them to dry.

Not stopping there, Ladipo added that she had never seen people so local and that Montreal is not abroad like people think.

Shade Ladipo shades people in Canada for spreading clothes outside. Photos: @shadeladipo

The TV host also likened them to people in Yaba or Isale Eko in Lagos because they spread their clothes outside.

She said:

“I’ve never seen people so local like this before in my life. Tell me what’s this? Hanging clothes outside like people from Isale Eko. I have never seen it before. This Montreal is not abroad, they just pretend like they are abroad. Nonsense people.”

See the video below:

Nigerians share mixed reactions to Shade Ladipo’s post

The media personality’s reason on why people in Montreal are local raised a series of mixed reactions after her post went viral on social media. Read some of their comments below:

B_flex_able:

“Even whites do it here in London. If your clothes need sunlight, give them sunlight. Wetin dey worry Shade?”

Itsalexjonas:

“Bra it’s summer, ain’t nobody tryna waste electricity ⚡️on a dryer when it’s sunny out there.”

Beautifulphoenix4rmdashes:

“What's wrong with you? It's their house! Yes! People use natural means to dry clothes abroad too. Rest!!!”

Bankybrown:

“It is recommended to dry to clothes outside! Stop speaking in rubbish.”

Preciouszara8:

“What's wrong in spreading clothes outside...abeg keep quiet may be machine dryer dey spoil their clothes for them they want to go back to the old way of drying clothes here in Nigeria .”

Megakidsnaija:

“Spreading clothes outside isn’t local! The dryer messes up many fabrics, hence some folks will have lines in their backyard. There’s nothing wrong with it! It’s the best!”

Interesting.

