Veteran Yoruba actor Ojopagogo has taken to social media to announce that he has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree

Sharing videos from the event, the movie star, who was dressed in a blue ceremonial robe, stood proudly as he was awarded his certificate and plaque

Fans and colleagues of the actor have sent in their congratulatory messages to him

Abdulrazaq Olayiwola, popular in the movie industry as Ojopagogo, is the latest Nollywood honorary doctor.

The movie producer recently bagged an honorary degree from E Supierieure Des Cadre et Tech-Niciens (ESCT) University, Benin Republic.

Nigerians celebrate Ojopagogo as he bags honorary degree Photo credit: @ojopagogotv

Source: Instagram

Ojopagogo stood and beamed with pride on the stage as he got introduced to the audience in the hall before getting decorated in the blue ceremonial outfit.

He was also given a plaque and certificate. He wrote:

"ALHAMDULILLAHI ROBILI ALAMIN. Special thanks to all my fans, friends and family and @esct_university @official_esctuniversity God bless you all."

Watch the video below:

In another clip, the actor was seen entertaining the French-speaking audience, singing to them in Yoruba.

Nigerians congratulate Ojopagogo

ibrahimchatta_lordthespis:

"Congratulations Oga wa. U deserve this and every good things of life❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Allah’s Rahmah on u always sir."

adebayo.salami:

"Congratulations my brother."

officialyomifashlanso1_works:

"Hearty congratulations to you my dear brother and friend @ojopagogotv ..... More Wins And Accolades "

motunrayo_asake_akinbami:

"Congratulations sir "

godswisdom_fabrics:

"Congratulations sir, more success ahead in Jesus name "

i_am_gooodnews:

"Big congratulations Daddy❤️"

tawaajisefinni:

"I love you daddycongratulations ❤️❤️"

iyalajephunmyopel:

"Congratulations baba okiki ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mojiafolayan:

"Our latest doctor,all glory to God almighty."

funmilola.oyewole.583:

"Wao. This is awesome. Big congratulations sir. I celebrate with you."

woligbengajogoagbaye1:

"Congratulations sir my lovely daddy in film industry, more success in life in Jesus name."

