NAAMA, a tattoo removal studio in London, is now removing Kanye West-inspired tattoos for free

The studio is promoting the action using the slogan “yeezy come, yeezy go”; this is because the rapper has been making headlines for bad reasons

The tattoo removal initiative has received global interest and a great response; a few fans have regrets

A tattoo removal studio in London is offering free removal of Kanye West tattoos as the artist continues to openly promote antisemitism and praise Adolf Hitler.

NAAMA, a London Studio is removing Kanye West's fan tattoos for free. Photo: NAAMA.

NAAMA, a London-based tattoo removal studio, announced on Instagram that it would not be charging its clients to remove tattoos related to the rapper.

In the post, the studio posted:

"Yeezy come, yeezy go Got a #kanyewest tattoo? Tag us. We'll remove your Kanye tattoos for free."

The website said full tattoo removal could be done in about 2 to 3 weeks or 10 to 15 sessions.

People with Kanye West tattoos can reach out to the studio through email or by tagging them on social media.

Good feedback

CNN reported that the tattoo removal initiative received global attention and great response.

Briony Garbett, NAAMA's CEO, told the news outlet:

"It seems there are a few former fans with tattoo regret," he said.

Adding that:

"When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it's not exactly something you u want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan. With that in mind, we wanted to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West-inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all UK fans that want them removed."

Kanye West praises Hitler

Kanye West loves controversy. As if his White Lives Matter white t-shirt wasn't enough to get people talking, Ye faced new allegations.

According to Forbes, the American rapper was accused of expressing his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.

The source, according to Forbes, is a former TMZ employee. The ex-TMZ staffer went on to say that Kanye expressed his admiration for Nazis during his visit to the news outlet's headquarters in 2018.

