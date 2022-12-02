Renowned rapper Kanye West has been suspended from using the social media platform Twitter over incitement remarks

The American singer-turned-fashion designer was kicked out of the platform following his recent post and interview that praised acts of violence

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk said he tried his best to reinstate the rapper on the platform, but Ye did not grasp the terms and conditions

American rapper turned fashion designer Kanye West has been kicked out of the social media platform Twitter.

Twitter's new boss said West's account was suspended based on his recent posts and remarks that portrayed incitement to violence.

Twitter terms and conditions

Musk took to Twitter on Friday, December 2, justifying the suspension of the hip-hop star from the platform.

He said Ye violated the company's rule against incitement to violence and would not be allowed to use the platform.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence..." read Musk's tweet in part.

This followed a recent image post by West and an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which he declared his "love" of Nazis.

The suspension happened barely a month after he was reinstated on November 21, after Musk took over, ABC news reported.

“I see good things about Hitler. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler ... But [the Nazis] did good things, too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” Ye said in the interview with Jones.

It is unclear how long the suspension will take after Musk declared.

Ye moved out of his footwear company

This is not the first time the rapper has been stopped from associating with companies over racist remarks.

In October 2022, security officers escorted Ye out of Skechers offices.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," the company said.

He continued to face fallout with several organisations following his racist remarks.

Ye recently disagreed with German shoe retailer Adidas, leading to the termination of their contract.

