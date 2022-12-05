Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram and took a dig at Elon Musk after his Twitter account was suspended

The controversial rapper claimed that the Twitter chief is 'half-Chinese' as he asked for Musk's pics as a child

Musk responded to Kanye's claims, saying he takes the words as a compliment - not as an insult

American rapper Kanye West has resurfaced on social media after he was suspended from Twitter for inciting violence following more anti-semitic messages.

Kanye West speculates Elon Musk is half-Chinese. Photo: Kanye West/ Elon Musk.

Source: UGC

The rapper and presidential hopeful posted a new message on Instagram where he alleged that Elon Musk is 'half-Chinese'.

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon.

I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30.

I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet," Ye wrote.

While captioning the post, the father of four added:

"On Jay Zs birthday, future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg."

After West's post went viral, Musk replied to it on Twitter, saying:

"I take that as a compliment!"

Musk explains why he suspended Kanye

Still in a related story about the controversial rapper, Legit.ng previously reported that Kanye's account was suspended based on posts shared via his official Twitter page that portrayed incitement to violence.

What exactly earned him a ban from the platform was one of his posts which Musk confirmed on Friday, December 2, when he replied to a user who had asked about the rap musician.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence..." read Musk's tweet in part.

The Donda crooner, in an interview with Jones, had said:

“I see good things about Hitler. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler ... But [the Nazis] did good things, too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke