Kevin Hart has a huge and loyal following in South Africa. The US comedian's show on February 17, 2023, has been sold out.

The superstar has added a second show by popular demand.

Kevin Hart has announced that his N459k per ticket show has been sold out. Image: @kevinhart4real

The excited actor took to his timeline to make the announcement amid complaints about the price of his tickets.

The most expensive ticket costs N459k, while the cheapest costs N17k. That one is reserved for wheelchair-bound people.

Taking to Twitter on December 3, the Me Time star wrote that the second show would take place at the same venue on February 18.

"The first show is sold out!!! A 2nd show has been added. Get your tix before they are gone. Let’s Goooooo!"

Comedy lovers react to Kevin Hart's announcement

Mzansi stand-up comedy fans took to Kevin Hart's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post.

@PrinceMalose said:

"Sold out! Who bought them?"

@Keonaah wrote:

"It's giving Mr Bones. People will clown on twitter but step out in real life. Also twitter is not that big in SA so the real buyers who can afford the tickets are not here they're out there. If you've watched comedy specials in SA before then know whites/Indians gonna fill up."

@Mapupuluza1 commented:

"Your Tix are expensive brother."

@iviwe38 said:

"South Africans have money to support acts from other countries, but not South African acts."

@BonoloAnne wrote:

"Imagine spending R16k on buying a ticket for an international act, mara we refuse to spend R500 for VIP section when it's a local act."

@leratokgo added:

"I can't wait to see you back in our country Mpho."

