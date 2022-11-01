Kevin Hart was in full Halloween mode when he dressed as a popular Game of Thrones character

The comedian made fun of himself by showing up as Tyrion Lannister, a popular TV character known for his small size

The internet was in stitches as people cracked many jokes about Kevin's height while others added their comparisons

Kevin Hart is known for being a funny guy and he took Halloween to prove it. The American comedian embraced his reputation as the short guy with an ingenious costume.

Photos of the actor in black and white outfits. Credit: @kevinhart4real

Source: Instagram

Fans of Kevin Hart were in stitches when he showed up as Tyrion Lannister. The Game of Thrones character also gets made fun of over his height in the series.

Kevin Hart embodies Tyrion Lannister

Kevin Hart had the internet in tears of laughter after showing up as Games of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister for Halloween. The character is fitting because they have similar experiences of being teased for being short.

Netizens were extremely amused as they reacted to the picture. Many were impressed that Kevin Hart is someone who can laugh at himself.

@Nii_Kpakpo_1 commented:

"Wow he got the height exactly right."

@XMidori24 commented:

"This is the greatest thing ever."

@freecreator666 commented:

"Kevin will forever be funny."

@SwabiraJ commented:

"Kevin is so wrong man."

@agirlwhoistired commented:

"He is the winner."

@leonardo635 commented

"Oh no he didn't."

