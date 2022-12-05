Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy continues to press necks on social media since she went public with her relationship

Cuppy shared an adorable video from a recent night out on Twitter, and the loved-up clip has since gone viral online

Many fans and supporters expressed their happiness for the entertainer and her husband-to-be

DJ Cuppy and her lover, Ryan Taylor, are the latest celebrity couples that social media users can’t seem to get enough of.

Just recently, Cuppy whet the appetite of her online fans and followers again after sharing a video from a hangout with her man.

DJ Cuppy and her fiance hit the nightclub. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the two had visited a nightclub, and they made sure to have the best time of their lives in the full glare of everyone present.

Taylor and Cuppy were completely taken by each other as they danced and shared whispers with zero care about those watching or filming the moment.

In her Twitter post, Cuppy captioned the video:

"Soulmates are two people who bumped into one another and said, 'There you are!' "

Watch below:

Social media users react

deborah.okafor said:

"This one dey carry you go where you no know."

sugarbaby_mimi126 said:

"You sure say e papa go accept this one."

_mhizz_bella said:

"Nor strangle Cuppy ooo cos I nor understand this love."

missoforiii said:

"Blink once if you are being held hostage siscus that headlock if not i’m happy for you❤️"

tdsglamhairsalon said:

"I like her dressing wish her all the best she deserves to be happy."

DJ Cuppy's engagement video hits internet, many react

Meanwhile, some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that fans and supporters of DJ Cuppy were completely surprised after waking up to the news of her engagement.

A viral video spotted online captured the moment her British lover, Ryan Taylor, popped the question while they were at an event.

Many found the engagement shocking as they hailed Cuppy for keeping her dating life away from social media for such a long period of time.

