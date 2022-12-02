The lead singer of Governor Wike's band has debunked rumours that he passed away in a car crash

Sharing horrific photos from the unfortunate incident, the musician revealed that his car somersaulted 8 times before landing in the bush

Bamidele also shared a brief detail of how the accident happened as Nigerians thanked God on his behalf

The lead singer of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike's band, Sensational Bamidele, has a lot to be thankful for.

The singer was recently involved in a ghastly car crash, leaving his car completely written off, and him suffering body injuries.

Nigerians rejoice as Sensational Bamidele survives car crash Photo credit: @sensationalbamidele_official/@nyesomw

Source: Instagram

Bamidele shared photos of himself covered in blood while receiving medical treatment.

Sharing details of the terrible car crash, the singer debunked rumours that he passed away even though some people seemed to have lost their lives in the same accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"He moves mountains And he cause walls to fall. By his power he performed miracles. And am standing here only because He made away ….Guys and families … SENSATIONAL BAMIDELE IS ALIVE TO GIVE GOD MORE ND MORE PRAISE FOR HIS MERCIES ENDURETH FOR EVER My bois that where with me are also Alive to join in the praise … glory to God who stood tall and said it’s not yet time … Amen. This is my vehicle that somersaulted over 8 tyimes into the bush from the road. May the souls of the departed Rest in peace. That had a head on coalition with us The devil came so very late … Please debunk the rumours because I am alive .IF GOD BE FOR ME."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Bamidele's post

onosariyo:

"May the mighty hand of God cover you @sensationalbamidele_official always. Thank you Jesus for protection."

chief_dr_ejirookurame:

"Ah ha... To God be the Glory .. Jesus what is this? Thank God for life,, so sorry @sensationalbamidele_official "

tosinbee:

"Oh my God! Thank God for for Life."

mc_tagwaye:

"Oh my goodness… thank God for life my brother….. ah! Thank God ooooo."

prospaochimana:

"Thank God for Divine intervention. God preserve you even more. ❤️"

ibk_sings:

"Ahhh Jesu! God I am very grateful. Thank you for the life of my bro @sensationalbamidele_official."

Toke Makinwa robbed in London

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, made the news after she got robbed in London.

The celebrity, who seemed distraught, shared the sad news on her Snapchat profile.

According to Toke, the robbery left her speechless. Not stopping there, the media personality added that all her valuables were taken.

Source: Legit.ng