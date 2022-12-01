Nigerian singer Naira Marley has shared a video of his many foreign breed dogs numbering at least five

In the video, the Marlian boss was seen with another individual carrying a bowl of full chicken as he fed each dog

The video, which has gone viral, has sparked reactions from netizens as many wondered how he is able to control them

Controversial singer Naira Marley is currently trending online over a video of him and his foreign-breed dogs, which were more than five in number.

A video that Naira Marley shared on his social media timeline showed him alongside an individual with a big bowl of full chicken feeding the dogs as they jump to get their share.

Naira Marley shows off his dog. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The singer was seen feeding each dog a full chicken, an action which sparked reactions.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens react to video of Naira Marley and his dogs

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kayceelawproperties:

"Omo how do you control fights? I feel like e fit set anytime for here."

realadeherself:

"Lmao the last one appear like say e go fashion show before ."

orhezhi:

"Before you comment anything remember he’s not your president he’s not the one who made Nigeria like this his dogs need to eat too ."

homotowunmii:

"Make person go this kind house unannounced iku de ."

iam_moonlite:

"The second to the last and the last dogs were like.....Daddy you have not given me!!!"

9jaconnect:

"Someone go dey imagine say "wen last did I eat fill chicken "."

codybenkzz:

"Nothing fit make me enter this house."

thejuice.inym:

"That big brown dog for end wan rip that small dog sha ripper oshi."

promix_emil:

"In this same country???"

ego____oyibo:

"Even human being never see full chicken cho."

debbievivian999999:

"CHICKEN WEY MY WIFE WAN COOK THE SOUP WEY I DEY POSTPONE AHM EVERYDAY wey I dey look forward to Christmas before I can sign the deal for her to cook chicken soup na him Aja lasanlasan dey eat full."

lanrealewilese:

"Hmmmmmmm kabiesi re olorun oba this life is not balance oo. Ibi ti awon eniyan mi kori chicken je, awon aja toraye wa re oo."

Mohbad terminates contract with Naira Marley's label

Mohbad made headlines after a letter from his lawyers announcing the termination of his contract with Naira Marley's Marlian Records surfaced online.

This comes after Mohbad took to social media to share a disturbing video in which he claimed he was assaulted by Marlain label members.

The letter, which has gone viral, was titled “Termination Notice”, and it read in part that Marlian label boss orchestrated and carried out attacks on Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng