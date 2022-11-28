We all hear about how wealthy the Saudi Arabia Royal Family is, but no one really knows to what extent

American rapper Lil Wayne explained how the Saudi Arabia Royal Family apologised to him after he had a problem with airport staff in the country

The Lollipop hitmaker said he was given a Franck Muller wristwatch worth N11 million and a Lamborghini

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

We have rich people in the world, but the Saudi Arabia Royal family is rich rich. The family reportedly gave rapper Lil Wayne expensive gifts after he had trouble with the airport staff.

Lil Wayne has recalled how the Prince of Saudi Arabia gifted him a watch and Lamborghini truck. Image: Getty images.

Source: UGC

The American star narrated how he was prohibited from entering the country because he had too much jewellery and had to declare it to customs.

Apparently, the news of Lil Wayne's back and forth with the airport staff reached "His Excellency", and he went to his hotel room with expensive gifts to say "Sorry". The gifts included a $25k (N11 million) Franck Muller wristwatch, but he did not end there; he offered a Lamborghini truck. He said:

“After he was leaving the room, he said, ‘oh, I forgot, Lamborghini or Ferrari?’ I thought it was a general question. I said ‘Lamborghini’— I thought he was asking me which one was better. Then he asked, ‘what color?’ I said ‘black.’ He said, ‘In front of your house in three weeks. I’m very sorry for this.' I was still thinking that he was joking too. I said Lamborghini truck I heard they are new. I got that like two or three days ago!”

Drake calls Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj greatest rappers of all time

Drake decided to give Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne their flowers while they can still smell them. The rapper sang his fellow rappers praise during the much-talked-about Young Money Reunion Tour in Toronto, Canada.

According to various reports, Lil Wayne is credited for launching Nicki Minaj and Drake's rap careers hence the love and appreciation from the God's Plan hitmaker.

TMZ reports that Drizzy took a moment to give due credit to Weezy and Nicki during his performance. The rapper said he was honoured to be on stage with "the greatest rapper of all time. He is the most selfless man in the world."

Source: Briefly.co.za