Nigeria's first Afrobeats reality TV show, the Naija Star Search, came to an end on Sunday, November 27, 2022, and a new musical gem has been released to the marvel of the world

Melo emerged as the 2nd runner-up, the beautiful Eniola was the 1st runner-up, while Skimzo emerged as the winner with a cash gift of N5m

One of the side attractions of the show was veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem who made his first public appearance after his successful kidney transplant surgery

Season one of the fast-rising popular music reality TV show Naija Star Search came to a befitting end on Sunday, November 27, 2022, with three new Afrobeat superstars produced and set to take over the Nigerian music world.

Of the 58 young music enthusiasts admitted into the Naija Star Search house three months ago, Melo, Eniola and Skimzo were the finalists.

Skimzo emerges as the winner of the Naija Star Search reality music TV show. Photo credit: @naijastarsearch

Melo, a young sonorous male singer, emerged as the second runner-up, while Eniola was picked as the 1st runner-up.

While Skimzo, the Afro-fuji musician in the group, beat his other two colleagues to emerging as the winner of the first Afrobeat reality TV show, Naija star search.

The finalists delivered impressive performances, leaving the judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali, stunned.

Also at the show, veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem was a guest, making his first public appearance.

See the moment Skimzo was handed his N5m check as the winner of Naija Star Search:

See below how Eniola was gifted her N3m as the 1st runner-up of the show:

Seen how Melo was gifted N2m as the second runner-up:

See the netizens reacted to Skimzo emerging as the winner of the show:

@drekabi:

"The only person am happy for is iya akeem the story Don change."

@startimesng:

"Congrats Skimzo."

@oluwacoded797:

"Congrats Skimzo"

@jiminmartins:

"Congratulations Skimzooooooo, just like I predicted. Kudos to the judges, they did a very PERFECT job."

@dereal_mosunmola:

"Congratulations to our upcoming artist skimzo."

@officialskimzo:

"Big Thanks To everyone ❤️ big thanks to @startimesng."

