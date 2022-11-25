The grand finale of the popular talent show Naija Star Search is set to take place on Sunday, November 27

Organisers of the show brought in a new twist for the finale as three evicted contestants will join the last three standing to compete for N10 million cash prize

The judges on the show, which is meant to preserve Afrobeats, remain Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali

The grand finale of the popular Nigerian talent show, Naija Star Search, will take place on Sunday, November 27, with N10 million cash prizes up for grabs.

The talent exhibition, which started with over 17 contestants, was slimmed down to three finalists following difficult decisions taken by the judges Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali.

Top three contestants to win N5 million, N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

The finalists are Skimzo, Melo, and Eniola.

Organisers introduce new twist ahead

Ahead of the grand finale, the show organisers have introduced a twist as audience votes and judges’ decisions have now influenced the return of three evicted contestants, Khaleed, Black Bella, and Kachi, who will join the last three for the grand finale.

The six contestants will compete to win the top three cash prizes of N5 million, N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

How the talent show has played out so far

Since its commencement in September 2022, the talent show has been filled with intrigue as it has witnessed the eviction of many talents, including Sparrowh, Tomz, and MB Dre, among others.

According to the judges, the contestants' role in the competition is to find originality, street credibility, and creativity that help them take the global stage by storm.

How contestants on Naija Star Search contestants took audience back in time

Legit.ng reported how Naija Star Search, a talent won the hearts of many as the contestants stirred emotions from the live audience with their performance of some past Nigerian songs.

The contestants, who were divided into three groups named after the judges on the show, brought from past year's archive songs, taking everyone back in time.

Team Keke rendered Baby I Got It by Capital FEMI featuring Eedris Abdulkareem. Team Asha Gangali sang You is the One by Azadus. While Team ID Cabasa, performed Yankee by Eedris Abdulkareem.

