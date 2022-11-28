Veteran fuji musician, Pasuma, was lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and industry colleagues on his birthday

The singer clocked 55 and he hosted his people at a lavish birthday party in the Oniru area of Lagos state

Portable, 9ice, Malaika, Kogbagidi, and Nollywood’s Adunni Ade were among some of the popular faces present at the party

Celebrated Nigerian fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, received an overwhelming show of love from many fans, industry colleagues and family members on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The top entertainer clocked the new age on Sunday, November 27, and he made sure to throw a lavish party to celebrate his special day.

Pasuma celebrates 55th birthday. Photo: @officialpasuma/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

All roads led to the Queen’s Park in Oniru, Lagos, where top industry colleagues among others showed up to celebrate with the birthday boy.

Check out a video showing Pasuma’s arrival at the party venue below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade and controversial social media sensation Aunty Ramota, among others equally graced the carpet at Pasuma's birthday.

The fuji star personally ushered Aunty Ramota into the party hall. Watch video below:

Another video from the event captured the moment Pasuma went around the hall appreciating guests who came out to honour him.

Pasuma was seen shooting hands with international show promoter, Kogbagidi. Watch video below:

Portable, Malaika hit the stage

Zazu crooner, Portable, was also among those who showed up to honour the veteran fuji musician.

Portable also graced the stage and performed some of his popular tracks as Pasuma rained cash on him. Watch below:

The singer's colleague, Sule Alao Malaika, equally thrilled guests with some of his popular songs.

More videos below:

Celebs show up for Abbey Lanre as he clocks 60

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that top stars in the movie industry showed up to celebrate Nollywood filmmaker, Abbey Lanre, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Ogogo, Mr Latin among others were spotted in fun videos from the star-studded birthday party.

Fans on social media equally sent in their best wishes for the celebrant and wished him long years on earth.

Source: Legit.ng